BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
July 13 Carmat SA :
* Carmat has obtained the necessary approvals to begin the PIVOTAL study in France
* Simultaneously, Carmat has begun procedures to obtain approval to implant its artificial heart in other European countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas
* Shares marginally up at $75.05 premarket (Adds details, analysts comments, shares)