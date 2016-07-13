BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
July 13 Poxel SA :
* Raises 26.5 million euros ($29.32 million) in capital increase
* Net proceeds from operation should give company sufficient liquidity until start of 2019
* Company intends to use proceeds for phase 3 programme for Imeglimine in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas
