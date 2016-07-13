July 13 Poxel SA :

* Raises 26.5 million euros ($29.32 million) in capital increase

* Net proceeds from operation should give company sufficient liquidity until start of 2019

* Company intends to use proceeds for phase 3 programme for Imeglimine in Japan