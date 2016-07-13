UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 Raisio Oyj :
* Has sold Halo Foods ltd to hands-on investor Nimbus with agreement signed on July 12, 2016
* Halo Foods' business and employees in the UK have been transferred to new owner
* Will record a loss of about 19 million euros ($21.01 million) for divestment of Halo Foods business
* Will record about 1 million euros as restructuring costs related to UK Snack & Cereal business in Q2 EBIT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources