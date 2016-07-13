July 13 Teleste Oyj :

* Teleste to upgrade and expand the Paris police video security system

* Value of order combined with order received for same project a few weeks ago is about 2.5 million euros ($2.76 million)

* Delivery is planned to take place mainly in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon:

