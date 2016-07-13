BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery
July 13 Allergy Therapeutics Plc :
* Says reported FY revenues are expected to be 48.5 mln stg (2015: 43.2 mln stg), slightly ahead of current market expectations
* Says represents a growth of 12 pct despite negative impact from weakening euro
* Says at constant currency, this represents a growth of 19 pct for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas
