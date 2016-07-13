July 13 Playtech Plc

* Has acquired best gaming technology gmbh for eur 138 million. Consideration was paid from playtech's existing cash resources

* Has acquired 90% of issued share capital of bgt for eur 138 million, with remaining 10% retained by dr. Armin sageder, bgt's founder and ceo, who will remain with bgt for at least 3 years from completion

* Has a call option to purchase remaining 10% of bgt at a valuation of 6x bgt's 2019 ebitda, subject to maximum consideration of eur 55 million for 10% holding

* Acquisition is expected to generate high single-digit earnings accretion for Playtech in first full year of ownership