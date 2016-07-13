July 13 GVC Holdings Plc :

* Trading statement

* Trading update for six month period ending June 30 2016

* Trading in Q2 has been strong with both GVC and bwin.party brands achieving double digit growth on a constant currency basis.

* Q2-2016 NGR per day grew by 11 pct compared to Q2-2015 on a pro forma 2 basis, and grew by 16 pct on a constant currency basis

* In Q2-2016, GVC brands grew by 24 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 12 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis

* In H1 2016, NGR per day grew by 7 pct on a pro forma 2 basis, and 11 pct in constant currency

* In H1-2016, GVC brands grew by 15 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 9 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis

* H1-2016 total pro forma 2 NGR was 439 mln euros, up 8 pct (H1-2015: 407 mln euros)

* H1 2016 NGR on a reported basis 3 was 388 mln euros up 223 pct (H1-2015: 120 mln euros)

Following positive performance reported in Q1, trading in Q2 has been strong with an acceleration in underlying NGR per day growth