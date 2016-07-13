UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 GVC Holdings Plc :
* Trading statement
* Trading update for six month period ending June 30 2016
* Trading in Q2 has been strong with both GVC and bwin.party brands achieving double digit growth on a constant currency basis.
* Q2-2016 NGR per day grew by 11 pct compared to Q2-2015 on a pro forma 2 basis, and grew by 16 pct on a constant currency basis
* In Q2-2016, GVC brands grew by 24 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 12 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis
* In H1 2016, NGR per day grew by 7 pct on a pro forma 2 basis, and 11 pct in constant currency
* In H1-2016, GVC brands grew by 15 pct and bwin.party brands grew by 9 pct pro forma 2 year on year on a constant currency basis
* H1-2016 total pro forma 2 NGR was 439 mln euros, up 8 pct (H1-2015: 407 mln euros)
* H1 2016 NGR on a reported basis 3 was 388 mln euros up 223 pct (H1-2015: 120 mln euros)
* Following positive performance reported in Q1, trading in Q2 has been strong with an acceleration in underlying NGR per day growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources