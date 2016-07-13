July 13 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* GW Pharmaceuticals Plc announces pricing of U.S. public offering of American Depositary Shares (ADS) raising $252.0 mln on Nasdaq global market

* Closing of offering is expected to occur on July 18, 2016

* Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman, Sachs & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for offering

* Cowen and Company is acting as lead manager and Piper Jaffray is acting as manager

* Will issue 2.8 mln ADSs representing 33.6 mln shares of GW, at $90 per ADS