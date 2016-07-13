BRIEF-Simon Property Group Inc Q4 FFO per share $2.53
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
July 13 Redefine Properties Ltd
* Subject to pricing acceptable to co, company proposes equity raise through issue of new redefine ordinary shares
* Says Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Ipak Yuli Bank (IY) and PJSB Trustbank (TB) to 'B' from 'B-' and Universalbank (UB) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrades of the banks' ratings mainly reflect their extended records of reasonable performance and asset quality, partly owin