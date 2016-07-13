BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery
July 13 Ortivus AB :
* Q2 revenue 15.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.8 million) versus 23.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBIT loss 2.7 million crowns versus profit 0.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5517 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas
