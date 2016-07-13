BRIEF-Tony Coles elected to Regeneron board
* Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors
July 13 Lidds AB :
* Says patent authority in Soth Africa has approved LIDDS patent for treatment of prostate cancer
* Says has received Notice of Allowance regarding patent for treatment of prostate cancer in Norway
* Has also received Notice of Allowance from patent offices in South Korea and Hong Kong for NanoZolid technology
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: