BRIEF-Tony Coles elected to Regeneron board
* Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Medica Pro Familia SA :
* Following the approval for the rematerialization of its shares by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority, it filed a motion to exclude shares from trading on the NewConnect market as of July 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tony Coles, M.D., elected to regeneron board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: