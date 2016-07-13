July 13 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Approves share consolidation increasing share nominal value from 0.25 euro to 2.50 euros per share

* After the contra-split, share capital of Colonial will be divided into 356.8 million shares, while its value will remain at 892.1 million euros ($987.4 million)

