July 13 Cvent Inc

* At the special meeting, stockholders approved merger agreement with Papay Holdco Llc - SEC filing

* Proposal to approve the merger received the affirmative vote of approximately 78.47% of the shares of Cvent common stock outstanding Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29veTrW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)