Actelion, Syngenta takeovers set to shake up Swiss SMI index
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
July 13 Evolent Health
* To acquire Valence Health, extending breadth and depth of value-based care offering
* To acquire majority of Valence Health's business for approximately $145 million
* Purchase price consists of 5.84 million shares of Evolent Class A common stock and $35 million in cash
* Expect deal to accelerate target timeline to adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2017 by one to two quarters
* Says Evolent expects to meet or exceed our previously provided guidance for Q2 and full year 2016
* Expects acquired business, on a standalone basis, to generate revenues of approximately $80-85 million for year ending December 31, 2016
* Says Frank Williams will remain as chief executive officer of combined organization
* Says acquisition has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* There will be no change in composition of Evolent board of directors
* Says state insurance cooperative contracts will be transferred to a separate entity that will maintain operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma