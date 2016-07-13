July 13 Allergan Plc
* Co and teva pharmaceutical industries ltd entered into an
amendment, dated july 11, 2016 to master purchase agreement
* Allergan plc says on july 11, 2016, co and teva also
entered into letter agreement extending outside date from july
26, 2016 to october 26, 2016
* Says amendment reduced the cash consideration to be paid
by $221 million
* Under third amendment, teva,co agreed to increase base
working capital by at least $650 million,in certain
circumstances up to $800 million
* Says amendment added actonel (authorized generic) and
carafate (authorized generic) to the list of excluded products -
sec filing
