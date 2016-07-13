July 13 Allergan Plc

* Co and teva pharmaceutical industries ltd entered into an amendment, dated july 11, 2016 to master purchase agreement

* Allergan plc says on july 11, 2016, co and teva also entered into letter agreement extending outside date from july 26, 2016 to october 26, 2016

* Says amendment reduced the cash consideration to be paid by $221 million

* Under third amendment, teva,co agreed to increase base working capital by at least $650 million,in certain circumstances up to $800 million

* On july 11, co and teva also entered into letter agreement extending outside date from july 26, 2016 to oct 26, 2016, which date is contemplated by agreement

* Says amendment added actonel (authorized generic) and carafate (authorized generic) to the list of excluded products - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29R4zYU) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)