HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 8:57 AM EST/1357 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Q4 revenue $10.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.66 billion
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked in court last week, on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings but said its individual Obamacare business held results back.