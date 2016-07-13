UPDATE 1-HCA Holdings quarterly adjusted profit beats estimates
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
July 13 Exiqon A/S :
* Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts Exiqon's request for delisting
* Last day of trading for Exiqon shares will be Aug 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Q4 revenue $10.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.66 billion