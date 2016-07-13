July 13 Bonheur ASA :

* Says Richard Olav Aa has been appointed as CFO with Fred. Olsen & Co from Oct. 1, 2016

* He succeeds Jan Peter Valheim who is due to retire end September 2016

* His most recent position was as CFO of Telenor ASA

