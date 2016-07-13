July 13 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Spectrum says unit Allos Therapeutics and Fresenius Kabi
USA entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent
litigation relating to Folotyn
* Details of settlement are confidential, parties will
submit agreement to Federal Trade Commission and Department of
Justice
* Says Fresenius will be permitted to market a generic
version of Folotyn In United States On November 15, 2022- Sec
filing
* Says parties will request that court enter an order, in
which it will dismiss company's litigation against Fresenius
* Says Fresenius was last remaining defendant in litigation,
which accordingly is expected to conclude
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29Nl0qw)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)