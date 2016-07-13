July 13 Arena Minerals Inc :
* Received notice from B2Gold that it will not fulfill
minimum exploration commitments of Cerro Barco and Pampa
Paciencia properties
* As per deal, B2Gold to pay US$1.5 million to Arena by
issuing common shares of B2Gold to arena, make cash payment to
Arena of us$241,000
* Says both these properties will revert back to Arena
* All payments to be made by july 26, 2016
* Arena Minerals Inc says Cerro Barco target identified by
Arena prior to signing of agreement remains undrilled
* Says Arena will review its alternatives with respect to
Cerro Barco and Pampa Paciencia prospects
