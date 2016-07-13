July 13 Arena Minerals Inc :

* Received notice from B2Gold that it will not fulfill minimum exploration commitments of Cerro Barco and Pampa Paciencia properties

* As per deal, B2Gold to pay US$1.5 million to Arena by issuing common shares of B2Gold to arena, make cash payment to Arena of us$241,000

* Says both these properties will revert back to Arena

* All payments to be made by july 26, 2016

* Arena Minerals Inc says Cerro Barco target identified by Arena prior to signing of agreement remains undrilled

* Arena Minerals Inc says Cerro Barco target identified by Arena prior to signing of agreement remains undrilled

* Says Arena will review its alternatives with respect to Cerro Barco and Pampa Paciencia prospects