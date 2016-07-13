BRIEF-Agility Health says Maxim Group Llc is corporate finance adviser
* Says engaged Maxim Group Llc as company's corporate finance advisor to provide strategic advisory services
July 13 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Has acquired building rights regarding properties Solna Strået 1, Solna Bergshamra 2:3 and Solna Gräset 1 in Bergshamra
* Purchase price for building rights is 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.35 million)
* New zoning is expected to allow for creation of 220 homes
* Acquisition is financed with own funds and bank loan Source text: bit.ly/29NvIxv Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5218 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bryn Mawr Bank corporation to acquire Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc.
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 South Africa recorded a larger-than-expected surplus in December, largely due to a sharp fall in imports as the continent's most industrialised country continued to see subdued consumer and business confidence.