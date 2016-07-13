BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Time Inc
* Time inc. Announces key steps to drive transformation for long-term growth
* Says changes affect three broad groups: advertising sales, editorial and brand development
* Says us advertising sales organization will report to mark ford, chief revenue officer global advertising
* Says creative studio, foundry, will now be led by jen wong, president of time inc. Digital
* Alan murray, editor of fortune, will succeed norman pearlstine as time inc.'s chief content officer
* Says all of time inc.'s us brands will now report to rich battista as evp, time inc. And president, brands
Evelyn webster, who has served time inc. As executive vice president since 2011, will be leaving company at end of august
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall