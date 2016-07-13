July 13 First Financial Northwest
* First Financial Northwest Inc says commences self tender
offer to repurchase up to $40 million of its common stock
through a modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer
* First Financial Northwest Inc says tender offer to
purchase $40 million of its common stock at not less than $13.00
per share and not greater than $14.00
* First Financial Northwest Inc says tender offer is
expected to expire on August 9, 2016, unless extended
* Maximum number of shares proposed to be purchased in
tender offer about 23.1% of co's outstanding common stock at
june 30, 2016
