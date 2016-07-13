BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Amazon.Com Inc
* 2016 prime day customer orders surpassed prime day 2015 by more than 60% worldwide and more than 50% in u.s
* Amazon devices were up over 3 times in the u.s. Compared to prime day last year
* Prime day 2016 was "biggest day ever" for amazon echo device - sales up over 2.5 times compared to previous record day
* Small businesses and sellers on amazon offering deals to prime members saw orders nearly triple year-over-year on prime day
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall