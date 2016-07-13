BRIEF-Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
July 13 B2gold Corp
* Record quarterly consolidated gold production of 135,242 ounces, 11% (or 13,676 ounces) greater than same period in 2015
* B2gold corp says construction of fekola mine is progressing well, on schedule and on budget, to commence production in late 2017
* On track to meet 2016 annual guidance of 510,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold production at cash operating costs of between $560 to $595 per ounce Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OTI receives purchase order for first installment of 10,000 cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: