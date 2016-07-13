BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Calyx Bio-ventures Inc
* Calyx announces new management appointments
* Says Gavin M. Mcmillan has been appointed to role of interim Chief Financial Officer
* Says corporate changes effective as of June 28, 2016
* Says Mcmillan will be replacing current CFO, Amanda Chow
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall