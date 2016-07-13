BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
* Lionsgate launches new uk television production shingle, primal media
* Will distribute primal media's content worldwide and will produce formats owned by primal media for u.s. And worldwide market
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall