BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Bravada Gold Corp
* Bravada announces 1,200m core-drilling program and signing of a definitive agreement for the quito project
* Upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including work expenditures of at least $2.5 million, will have earned a 70% interest in property
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall