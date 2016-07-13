July 13 Bravada Gold Corp

* Bravada announces 1,200m core-drilling program and signing of a definitive agreement for the quito project

* Upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including work expenditures of at least $2.5 million, will have earned a 70% interest in property