BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Nemaska Lithium Inc
* Co begins targeted definition drilling campaign on Whabouchi Project with objective to increase existing lithium resource
* Nemaska Lithium Inc says drilling program, involving an anticipated 44 drill holes spread over 13,700 m, is expected to be completed in September 2016
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall