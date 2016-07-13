July 13 Nemaska Lithium Inc

* Co begins targeted definition drilling campaign on Whabouchi Project with objective to increase existing lithium resource

* Nemaska Lithium Inc says drilling program, involving an anticipated 44 drill holes spread over 13,700 m, is expected to be completed in September 2016