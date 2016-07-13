BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Bats Global Markets Inc
* Reported 11.7 percent U.S. options market share in June, up from 9.7 percent a year ago
* More than $119 billion of notional value per day touched by BATS markets in June
* Says June total volume traded $633.4 billion
* Says June total volume traded $633.4 billion
* Says June average daily volume (ADV) $28.8 billion
* Manulife announces agreement to settle related securities class action litigation
* Its unit, INC Rating Sp .z o.o. signs with marshal office of Lubuskie Province deal for subsidy for its project