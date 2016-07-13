BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Bay Dynamics Inc says has raised $23 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing
* Bay Dynamics Inc says total offering amount was $23 mln - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/29vNaY1 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.