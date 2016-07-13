BRIEF-Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
July 13 Bonanza Creek Energy
* Retained perella weinberg partners to advise company and assist in analyzing, evaluating financial and transactional alternatives
* Davis polk & wardwell llp will continue to provide ongoing corporate and finance representation
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OTI receives purchase order for first installment of 10,000 cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: