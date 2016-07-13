July 13 Moody's on France's banking system :
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on France's banking
system
* Maintained stable outlook on France's banking system,
reflecting French banks' steady loan performance and
strengthened capital and liquidity
* Expect French banks' credit metrics to stabilise at
relatively high levels in 2016, 2017 amid improved, though still
subdued, operating environment
* French banks' main challenges are still modest economic
growth rate in France, Europe, low interest rates, increased
regulatory constraints
* French banks' liquidity,funding profiles have improved
over last couple of years;expects them to further increase
moderately over outlook period
