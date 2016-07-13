July 13 Moody's on France's banking system :

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on France's banking system

* Maintained stable outlook on France's banking system, reflecting French banks' steady loan performance and strengthened capital and liquidity

* Expect French banks' credit metrics to stabilise at relatively high levels in 2016, 2017 amid improved, though still subdued, operating environment

* French banks' main challenges are still modest economic growth rate in France, Europe, low interest rates, increased regulatory constraints

* French banks' liquidity,funding profiles have improved over last couple of years;expects them to further increase moderately over outlook period