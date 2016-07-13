BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 New Europe Property Investments Plc :
* Amount of capital to be raised was increased to 2.5 bln rand
* A total of 16.13 mln new NEPI shares are expected to be issued and list on July 18 2016
* New NEPI shares to be issued pursuant to book build process conducted on JSE have been priced at 155 rand per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Manulife announces agreement to settle related securities class action litigation
* Its unit, INC Rating Sp .z o.o. signs with marshal office of Lubuskie Province deal for subsidy for its project