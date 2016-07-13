July 13 New Europe Property Investments Plc :

* Amount of capital to be raised was increased to 2.5 bln rand

* A total of 16.13 mln new NEPI shares are expected to be issued and list on July 18 2016

* New NEPI shares to be issued pursuant to book build process conducted on JSE have been priced at 155 rand per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)