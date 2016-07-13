July 13 Mosaic Co

* Mosaic to idle Colonsay potash mine

* Will idle its Colonsay, Saskatchewan potash mine for remainder of 2016 and halt current turnaround activities.

* Mosaic co says approximately 330 employees have received temporary layoff notices as a result of idling

* Mosaic says Colonsay Mine's proven annual production capacity is 2.6 million tonnes

* "move is intended to allow Mosaic to meet customer demand while adapting to challenging potash market conditions"

* Lower-Cost esterhazy and belle plaine mines, in combination with current inventory, will allow Mosaic to meet short-term potash supply needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: