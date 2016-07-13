UPDATE 1-Trump to meet Novartis CEO, other pharma bosses on Tuesday
* White House meeting to include several industry executives (Adds detail on Novartis CEO attending meeting, context)
July 13 Flughafen Zuerich AG :
* 2,376,672 passengers were handled at Zurich Airport in June (up 2.8 percent versus previous year) Source text - bit.ly/29BZlO5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* White House meeting to include several industry executives (Adds detail on Novartis CEO attending meeting, context)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 Sweden should ease rules that force its lenders to exceed international requirements for capital reserves when the new Basel III global regulations are introduced, its central bank's First Deputy Governor said on Tuesday.