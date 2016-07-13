July 13 Lightstream Resources Ltd :
* Says received a preliminary interim order from Court Of
Queen's Bench of Alberta
* Says order in respect of a proposed CBCA plan of
arrangement
* Anticipates will return to court on or before August 5,
2016 to seek a further order
* Says intends to continue to operate business and satisfy
obligations to our service providers
* Order includes stay prohibiting any person from
terminating, taking any enforcement steps, by reason of
company's commencement under CBCA
