July 13 Lightstream Resources Ltd :

* Says received a preliminary interim order from Court Of Queen's Bench of Alberta

* Says order in respect of a proposed CBCA plan of arrangement

* Anticipates will return to court on or before August 5, 2016 to seek a further order

* Says intends to continue to operate business and satisfy obligations to our service providers

* Order includes stay prohibiting any person from terminating, taking any enforcement steps, by reason of company's commencement under CBCA