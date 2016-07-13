July 13 (Reuters) -

* The Government Pension Investment Fund to reveal details of its individual securities holdings for the first time - Nikkei

* The Government Pension Investment Fund will release data on its individual stock and bond holdings as of the end of fiscal 2014 - Nikkei Source text for (s.nikkei.com/29yJbVZ)