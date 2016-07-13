UPDATE 1-Shell agrees UK North Sea, Thai asset sales worth $4.7 bln
* Chrysaor says to invest in wells Shell would not have approved
July 13 (Reuters) -
* The Government Pension Investment Fund to reveal details of its individual securities holdings for the first time - Nikkei
* The Government Pension Investment Fund will release data on its individual stock and bond holdings as of the end of fiscal 2014 - Nikkei Source text for (s.nikkei.com/29yJbVZ) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.