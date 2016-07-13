BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Comdisco Holding
* Comdisco Holding Company Inc says obtained a final decree and order from the U.S. Bankruptcy court for Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division
* Comdisco Holding Company Inc says final decree approving a motion closing the chapter 11 case of Comdisco, Inc
* Comdisco Holding Company Inc says board declared a final cash dividend of $4.5642 per share of stock, totaling about $18.4 million to be paid on August 5, 2016
* Intends to treat distribution for income tax purposes, as final payment in liquidating distributions in complete liquidation of co Source - bit.ly/29Osv0A (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017