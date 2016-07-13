BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Nikkei:
* Panasonic to consolidate solar cell production amid weak demand - Nikkei
* Panasonic will negotiate with labor unions to decide before year-end whether to combine production to Technodevice in Tochigi prefecture or Shimane Sanyo Electric in Shimane Prefecture - Nikkei
* Panasonic's Tsu plant, which makes wiring implements, will stop making power conditioners - Nikkei
* Panasonic's production of power conditioners to be consolidated from three domestic plants to one - Nikkei
* Panasonic now contemplating pushing back the production restart date at Nishikinohama plant until end of the year or later - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29CsyIS) Further company coverage:
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017