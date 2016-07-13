July 13 Aegis Identity Software Files For Initial Public Offering Of 2 Mln Shares Of Its Common Stock

* Sec filing

* Aegis identity software expects that the initial public offering price will be $5.00 per share

* Aegis identity software says it has applied to list its common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "aidm" Source text: bit.ly/29CtjkW (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)