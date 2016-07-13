BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Helmerich And Payne Inc:
* On July 13, entered into a credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a $300 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Facility contains an accordion feature, which can allow facility to expand by up to an additional $200 million Source text - bit.ly/29yUPQY Further company coverage:
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017