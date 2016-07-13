BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Axon says Minneapolis Police Department deploys 628 axon body 2 cameras and taser x2 smart weapons standard to all patrol officers
* Axon says order was received in q1 and shipped in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017