BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Citizens & Northern Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
* Qtrly net interest income was $9.99 million in Q2 2016 as compared to $10.03 million in Q1 2016 Source text (bit.ly/29OEjjo) Further company coverage:
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017