BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017
July 13 Lakeland Financial Corp :
* Lake City Bank parent announces 14% increase in cash dividend and stock split
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share
* Board of directors also authorized a 3-for-2 stock split, to be effected in form of a 50% stock dividend.
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017