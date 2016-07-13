July 13 Regency Centers

* On july 11, 2016, co entered into an underwriting agreement

* Underwriters agreed to severally purchase, an aggregate of 4.4 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.01 per share

* To use net proceeds to repay in full its outstanding $300 million of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due june 15, 2017