BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 Stifel Financial Corp:
* Stifel Financial Corp files for $200.0 mln 4.25% senior notes due july 2024 - Sec Filing
* Stifel Financial Corp says notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and in integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof
* Stifel Financial Corp says net proceeds from notes offering will be used to repay outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2022 Source text (bit.ly/29InmYn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing