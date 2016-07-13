July 13 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Golden Queen annouces proposed c$13 million unit financing

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for repayment of company's loans that are due in december 2016, among others

* Proposed offering of up to 8,790,000 units of company at price of c$1.45 per unit