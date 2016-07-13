Actelion, Syngenta takeovers set to shake up Swiss SMI index
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
July 13 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Golden Queen annouces proposed c$13 million unit financing
* Golden Queen annouces proposed c$13 million unit financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for repayment of company's loans that are due in december 2016, among others
* Proposed offering of up to 8,790,000 units of company at price of c$1.45 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter