BRIEF-New Residential announces pricing of common stock offering
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 13 Azurrx Biopharma Inc
* Files For Ipo Of Upto $15.0 Mln -Sec filing
* Azurrx biopharma inc says have applied to list common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "azrx"
* Azurrx biopharma inc says wallachbeth capital llc and network 1 financial securities inc are underwriting the ipo
* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to continue clinical development and testing of ms1819
* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to advance our preclinical azx1101 program
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: )
* New Residential announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc- Proceeds to be used to fund research and development activities, commercial preparation and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.