July 13 Azurrx Biopharma Inc

* Files For Ipo Of Upto $15.0 Mln -Sec filing

* Azurrx biopharma inc says have applied to list common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "azrx"

* Azurrx biopharma inc says wallachbeth capital llc and network 1 financial securities inc are underwriting the ipo

* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to continue clinical development and testing of ms1819

* Azurrx biopharma inc says intends to use ipo proceeds to advance our preclinical azx1101 program

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: )